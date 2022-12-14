Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket location

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in New York. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Smederevac/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Sunday, December 11, 2022, the popular supermarket chain ShopRite held a grand opening event for its newest New York grocery store location in Huntington.

The new ShopRite supermarket is located at 839 New York Avenue in Huntington near the Home Depot and Tommy Tacos.

Here's what one local shopper named Danak had to say about the new ShopRite supermarket in Huntington in a recent Google review:

Since the closing of Pathmark many, many years ago it's refreshing that we finally have a local grocery store at Huntington Commons. It's clean, well stocked, neat, staff available if needed and competitively priced to boot. Self-checkout was quick but I find it to be rather small. Hopefully in time, they will expand this area. You're also able to sign up for their Price Plus card for additional savings. There is a Nut Factory available for all you nut aficionados to peruse! Additionally, there is a "Hispanic Cheese" that offers cheeses you might not find in other stores. Lastly, you can find a sushi bar and hot food service such as soups that you can purchase in a variety of sizes. I'm happy that I no longer have to travel through traffic to get to a grocery store. I hope Shop Rite will continue to meet the needs of its community and serve the people of Huntington and surrounding areas for years to come. All my best!

So if you're in the Huntington area, consider stopping in the new ShopRite location the next time you need to buy groceries.