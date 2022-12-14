Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan store

Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket from a Michigan store is about to become a multi-millionaire. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself holding a ticket worth a large prize amount.

Photo by Mehaniq/Canva Pro

According to the Michigan Lottery, a Lotto 47 ticket matching all 6 of the winning numbers for the drawing on Saturday, December 10, 2022, was sold at a gas station in Clarkston.

The winning ticket was sold at the Sunoco Gas Station on 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston.

If you or someone you know purchased a ticket from this location for Saturday's drawing, you may want to double-check your numbers.

The winning numbers were: 4, 7, 8, 18, 25, and 35.

The holder of the winning ticket that matches all six of those numbers from Saturday's drawing is entitled to a prize worth $3.73 million.

Here's what to do if you find yourself holding a winning Michigan Lottery ticket.

If you win a prize of $100,000 or more from the Michigan Lottery, you must submit a tax claim form online. This form can be found on the Michigan Lottery website. Once your claim is submitted, you'll receive an email from the Michigan Lottery office instructing you to make an appointment with Lottery Player Relations.

You can also call the Lottery Player Relations office at 844-877-6836 if you have any questions about redeeming your winning ticket.

Good luck, everyone!