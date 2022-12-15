Popular restaurant chain opens another new Mississippi location

A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Mississippi. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi location in Greenville.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant is located at 1647 Highway 1 S in Greenville near Shoe Show and Swafford Heating & Air Conditioning.

People typically enjoy eating at Chick-fil-A restaurants due to their commitment to quality and providing a delicious dining experience. So far, feedback on the new Chick-fil-A location in Greenville has been mostly positive.

Here's what one local customer named Carso had to say about the new Chick-fil-A location in a recent Google review:

Chick-fil-a is among the best (if not the very best) fast food places that I've ever been to in my life, and this one does not disappoint!

According to the company's website, the new Chick-fil-A location in Greenville is open from 6:30 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A restaurants are not open on Sundays. This location also offers online ordering for curbside pickup and catering services.

All in all, Chick-fil-A offers a great combination of high-quality food and friendly service that makes it a popular choice for many diners looking for a delicious meal without breaking the bank.

So if you happen to be in the Greenville area, consider stopping into the new Chick-fil-A location on Highway 1 the next time you're in the mood for a fast and delicious chicken meal.