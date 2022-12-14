Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Missouri

A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more.

Photo by 4kodiak/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken opened its newest Missouri location in St. Louis.

The new KFC restaurant is located at 8933 Jennings Station Road in St. Louis near the Dollar Tree and LIttle Caesars Pizza.

According to a company press release, the grand opening ceremony started at 10:30 am with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The first 50 customers who stopped into the new KFC restaurant location in St. Louis on opening day were given gift cards that gave them access to "Free Chicken for a Year."

Having a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant open in town is a great asset for the community. Not only does it provide delicious food with an array of options for everyone to enjoy, but it also provides employment opportunities for local residents.

According to local sources, this location is planning to hire around 50 people to help run the location.

In addition, by having a new KFC restaurant open in the city it helps support the local economy by bringing more revenue into the area.

So if you happen to be in the St. Louis area, consider stopping into the new Kentucky Fried Chicken location on Jennings Station Road the next time you're in the mood for a fast and delicious chicken meal.