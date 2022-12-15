Popular local food chain opens new location in Michigan

A growing artisan food chain that got its start more than 25 years ago in Detroit just opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Lindas Photography/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the growing artisan food chain Avalon International Breads will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest cafe, Avalon Corner Cafe, in Royal Oak.

The new Avalon Corner Cafe is located at 30955 Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak inside the Woodward Corner Market.

The new cafe location is open daily from 7 am to 4 pm, according to the company's website.

The Avalon Corner Cafe menu consists of a wide variety of breakfast biscuits, artisan bread, coffee drinks, pastries, salads, and more. You can view their full menu on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Royal Oak area, consider stopping into the new Avalon Corner Cafe on Woodward Avenue the next time you're in the mood for a hearty breakfast sandwich, salad, pastry, or freshly made bread.