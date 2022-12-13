Popular retail chain opens new location in North Dakota

A popular and growing retail chain recently opened another new store location in North Dakota. Read on to learn more.

Photo by SeventyFour/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Earlier this week, the popular shoe store chain Shoe Sensation held a grand opening event for its newest North Dakota store location in Jamestown.

The new Shoe Sensation store is located at 2400 8th Avenue SW in Jamestown inside the Buffalo Mall.

The new store is open from 9 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 7 pm on Sundays.

Shoe Sensation is known for its wide selection of shoes for the whole family. The store carries a variety of styles and sizes, from casual shoes to dress shoes. They also sell sandals, boots, sneakers, and slippers. Additionally, they offer a wide selection of apparel and accessories such as bags, wallets, and more.

Shoe Sensation also carries a selection of well-known national brands such as Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Dr. Martens, Sketchers, Crocs, and more.

With its great selection of products and superior customer service, it's no wonder that the Shoe Sensation chain has become a trusted source for buying footwear both in-store and online.

So if you happen to be in the Jamestown area, consider stopping into the new Shoe Sensation store inside the Buffalo Mall the next time you're looking for a new pair of shoes.