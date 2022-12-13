Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this week

A famous store chain with over 900 locations along the Eastcoast is opening another new store in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Juanmonino/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the famous convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will open its newest New Jersey location in Franklinville.

The new Wawa will be located at 2515 Delsea Drive in Franklinville near Shining Horse Shoeing, Nick's Pizzeria & Steak House, and the Franklinville Inn.

The grand opening event is scheduled to kick off at 8 am. The first 100 customers in the door will get a limited-edition Wawa t-shirt, according to the company's announcement on their Facebook page.

Having a Wawa open in town is a great benefit for its residents. Not only are they able to access fresh, made-to-order food, but they can also get convenience items and gas at competitive prices. The store provides jobs to the local economy, offering employees flexible hours and competitive wages.

Furthermore, Wawa is known for its delicious coffee, so having one nearby would be a great perk for those who need their daily caffeine fix.

The store's wide selection of convenience items, including ready-made sandwiches, salads, and breakfast foods, makes it a great destination for those on the go. Finally, Wawa features an automated ordering system which makes it easy to get items quickly and conveniently.

So, if you happen to be in the Franklinville area, consider stopping into the new Wawa location on Delsea Road when it opens later this week.