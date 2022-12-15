Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina

A famous restaurant chain with more than 2000 locations that are either open or under development just opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Ricardolmagen/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest North Carolina location in Manteo.

The new Jersey Mike's Subs is located at 110 US 64 #264 in Manteo near McDonald's, Garden Deli & Pizzeria, and the Scarborough Inn.

This location is open daily from 10 am to 9 pm and offers online ordering for pickup at the store.

People enjoy eating at Jersey Mike's Subs because of the high quality of their food and the variety of menu options. Their subs are made with freshly sliced deli meats, quality cheeses and are available in hot or cold options. Plus, the bread is always fresh-baked in-house.

With a variety of selections from low-calorie options to hearty sandwiches, there is something for everyone at this popular sandwich shop.

In addition to great food, customers love the friendly customer service and reasonable prices.

Lastly, having a Jersey Mike's Subs shop open in town provides an additional option for people looking to get meals quickly without sacrificing quality or flavor.

So if you happen to be in the Manteo area, consider stopping in the new Jersey Mike's Subs location the next time you have a craving for a quality sandwich.