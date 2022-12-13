Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in Indiana

A popular local restaurant is hosting the grand opening of its new Indiana location this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Ivanko Brnjakovic/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Friday, December 16, 2022, Laz's Cuban Cafe will host the grand opening event for its new restaurant in Fort Wayne. The grand opening will kick off at 5 pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by food service, music, and dancing throughout the night.

Laz's Cuban Cafe is located at 1533 W. Dupont Road in Fort Wayne near Fleet Feet, Forum Salon & Day Spa, and Orangetheory Fitness.

The menu, which can be found on the restaurant's Facebook page, consists of delicious Cuban appetizers such as Croquetas, Empanadas Cubanas, Yuca Fries, Maduros, Tostones, and Mariquitas. For the main course, you can choose from a variety of sandwich options made from pulled pork, ham, and more.

No meal is complete without a delicious dessert or coffee, so be sure to try one of Laz's amazing pastries or hot drinks.

Prior to moving to their new location, Laz's Cuban Cafe operated a popular food truck in the area.

So far, feedback from local patrons has been overwhelmingly positive. Here's what one local customer named Krystal had to say about Laz's Cuban Cafe in a recent Google review:

OMG this place is fantastic. First time trying and everything I had was amazing. The Guava and cheese pastry really stood out! Going back for lunch soon. Highly recommend!!

So, if you happen to be in the Fort Wayne area, consider stopping into Laz's Cuban Cafe the next time you're in the mood for a flavorful Cuban sandwich or pastry.