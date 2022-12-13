Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey

If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

According to a recent post on the West Orange Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, a new restaurant, Wing It On, will be opening in town next month.

The grand opening event is scheduled to start at 11 am on January 14, 2023, according to the post.

The restaurant chain Wing It On currently has locations in Texas, North Carolina, Connecticut, Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, as well as a location in Linden, New Jersey.

The chain specializes in serving up delicious chicken wings in a variety of sauce and heat combinations. For those who prefer wings on the milder side, the honey mustard, hickory BBQ, or garlic parm might be a good choice.

However, if you like your wings hot, you could try the Nashville hot, mango habanero, hot buffalo, or the chain's hottest sauce, "wings of prey."

You can view their full menu of flavors here.

The new Wing It On restaurant will be located at 161 Main Street in West Orange.

So if you happen to live or work in the West Orange area, consider stopping into the new Wing It On location on Main Street when it opens next month.