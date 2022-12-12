Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Washington this week

A highly-anticipated new restaurant is hosting its grand opening this week with fun food giveaways. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Vorda/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Monday, December 12, 2022, a highly-anticipated new Mexican restaurant Birrieria Tijuana will open its newest Washington location in Bellingham.

The grand opening event will be held on Monday from 3 pm to 7 pm. During that time, customers can get one free consome and taco dorado per person per the announcement on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The new Birrieria Tijuana restaurant is located at 3040 Northeast Avenue in Bellingham near the Bellingham Bay Spa and the Mi Rancho Meat Market.

Their menu includes traditional Mexican dishes like carne asada, Pollo a la crema, and salsa de chicharron. They also serve tacos, fajitas, nachos, and wraps. You can view their full menu here.

It is likely that this restaurant will become a great destination for locals and visitors alike, providing an exciting cultural experience while improving the local economy. Moreover, the opening of this establishment could potentially create additional job opportunities in town, making it a positive addition to the Bellingham business community.

Birrieria Tijuana also recently opened another new location in Auburn last month. That restaurant is located at 1111 17th St. in Auburn, WA.

So, the next time you're in the mood for a delicious traditional Mexican dish, consider trying out the new Birrieria Tijuana restaurant on Northeast Avenue in Bellingham.