Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings available

A popular retail store chain with more than 2,027 locations throughout the country recently opened another new store location in North Carolina. They currently have job openings available. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Tomeng/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Saturday, December 10, the popular retail chain Tractor Supply Co. opened its newest North Carolina store location in Tarboro.

The new Tractor Supply Co. store is located at 200 River Oaks Drive in Tarboro near Wendy's, Dollar Tree, and the Lowe's Home Improvement store.

The new Tractor Supply Co. store, which carries a wide variety of home, lawn, and garden supplies, is open Mondy to Saturday from 9 am to 9 pm. On Sundays, this store location is open from 9 am to 7 pm. They also have a great selection of tools for outdoor activities, such as garden equipment and sporting goods.

According to the current job listings on the company's website, this location is currently hiring team members and a merchandising sales associate. If you or someone you know is interested in applying for a position at the new Tractor Supply Co. store in Tarboro, you can do so online through the company's website.

So, if you happen to be in the Tarboro area, consider stopping into the new Tractor Supply Co. store on River Oaks Drive the next time you're in need of home and garden supplies.