Major discount retail chain opens another new location in Indiana

If you've been looking for a new place to save on everything from furniture to snack food items, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.

Photo by EyeMark/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the major discount retail chain Big Lots held a grand opening event for its newest Indiana store location in Warsaw.

The new Big Lots store is located at 2806 Frontage Road in Warsaw near Gabe's and the Noa Noa Wood Grill & Sushi Bar.

According to local reports, the first 150 shoppers that entered the new Big Lots store on Saturday were given "mystery" scratch-off gift cards worth various amounts from $5 up to $250. The store also gave away free shopping totes during the grand opening celebration.

Big Lots is well known for offering low prices on quality products. As a result, customers can save money on everyday items and seasonal items for special occasions.

Here's what one local shopper named Truman had to say about the new Big Lots store location in Warsaw in a recent Google review:

Well organized, friendly staff ans good location make this a must do location.

So if you happen to be in the Warsaw area, consider stopping into the new Big Lots store on Frontage Road the next time you need to pick up snacks, pet supplies, decorations, or other household essentials.