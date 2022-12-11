Famous store chain just opened another New Jersey location

A famous store chain with more than 950 locations in multiple states has just opened another new store location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Leung Cho Pan/Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular convenience store and gas station chain Wawa opened its newest New Jersey store location in Orange.

The new Wawa store is located at 164 S. Main Street in Orange near Mcdonald's and the My Amor Coffee Shop.

However, there seems to be some confusion regarding the store's hours of operation among local patrons.

Here's what one local customer named Takun had to say about the new Wawa location in Orange in a recent Google review:

I was super excited to see them open but they need to put hours up. In Google maps it says they are 24 hrs but they are not and I'm not sure when they close. I've been there 2 times so far and it's ok. Edit: So I went to go check and a woman inside told me the inside of the store closes at 10:30pm. You can order online and they have a window you can pick up the online orders. The store hours are 5am-10:30 pm and I'm guessing the 24hrs displayed on Google is based off of the pick up hours.

So if you happen to be in the Orange area, consider stopping into the new Wawa location on S. Main Street the next time you need to fuel up your vehicle or grab a quick bite to eat.