Iowa lottery rules for claiming prizes are about to change

A decision by the Iowa Lottery Board at a meeting earlier this month will soon reduce the amount of time that Iowa lottery winners have to claim their prizes before they are forfeited.

Photo by Banks Images/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Last week on December 6, 2022 , the Iowa Lottery Board held a meeting to discuss shortening the amount of time that certain lottery winners will have to claim their prizes.

Currently, Iowa allows winning ticket holders 365 days to come forward and claim their prizes. However, when the new rules take effect, winners will have 180 days to claim their prizes. If they fail to do so, the prizes will be forfeited, and the winnings will go back into the prize pool for future drawings.

In a memorandum from Megan Tooker and Mary Neubauer to the Iowa Lottery Board of Directors supporting a reduction in the amount of time winners had to claim their prizes, it was noted that "Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, and Lucky for Life game rules typically require that prizes be claimed within 180 days."

Therefore, the new measure would simply update Iowa's prize claim rules so that they are more in line with current industry standards across other states. The memorandum also mentioned that the goal of the change was to allow unclaimed prizes to expire more quickly so that they could go back into the pool and benefit other lottery players.