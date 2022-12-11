Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this month

A discount supermarket chain with over 400 locations throughout the country is opening another new grocery store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Monkey Business Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the rapidly expanding discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will open its newest Maryland store location in Salisbury.

The new Grocery Outlet store is located at 2653 N. Salisbury Blvd. in Salisbury near PetSmart, Target, and Tractor Supply Co.

Having a new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market store in town will be a great benefit to the local community. This store will offer customers fresh, top-quality food and other items at competitive prices. With a variety of products available at discounted prices, everyone can find what they need while saving on their grocery bills.

Furthermore, with their weekly deals and sales, people can save even more on items that they use regularly.

All in all, the opening of the new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Salisbury is a great addition to the local economy and will help many people save time and money while still enjoying fresh, high-quality products.

So if you happen to be in the Salisbury area and are looking for another option to help you save on your grocery bill, consider stopping into the new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market on N. Salisbury Road the next time you need to refill your refrigerator or pantry.