Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week

If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Creatistia/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the fast-growing specialty donut chain Hurts Donut Company will be opening its newest Missouri location in Springfield.

The new Hurts Donuts location is at 1231 E. Sunshine Street in Springfield, near Mercy Hospital and Craft Sushi.

The chain serves a fun variety of traditional and specialty donuts such as red velvet cake, long johns, and their signature Bullseye and Bismark flavors, among others. Hurts Donuts also serves hot and iced coffee drinks, milkshakes, and hot chocolate. You can view their full menu here.

After being in business for less than four years, Hurts Donuts received the Economic Impact of the Year award for the 1-5 year business category. This is an accomplishment the owner is especially proud of since they started the business with very little money and knowledge of the industry.

According to the company's website, the owners started the business with equipment purchased from Craigslist and learned how to make their first batch of donuts from watching videos on YouTube.

Today, the chain has grown to over twenty locations in multiple states, including Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Louisiana, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, and Arizona. That's quite an accomplishment!

So, if you happen to be in the Springfield area and are in the mood for something sweet, consider stopping by the new Hurts Donuts location on Sunshine Street.