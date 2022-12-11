Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida location

A fast-growing restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Sidrahsana/Canva Pro

Earlier this week, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Huey Magoo's opened its newest Florida location in Port St. Lucie.

The new Huey Magoo's restaurant is located at 1707 NW St. Lucie West Blvd. in Port St. Lucie near Starbucks and Moe's Southwest Grill.

The chain is known for its grilled or breaded chicken tender meals, wraps, sandwiches, and salads. You can view their full menu online.

In addition to serving up delicious meals at its newest location in Port St. Lucie, the restaurant also offers online ordering for delivery or pickup and catering for events.

So far, feedback from local patrons has been mostly positive. For example, here's what one local customer named Jonny had to say about the new Huey Magoo's restaurant in a recent Google review:

Huey Magoo’s was surprisingly good. The tenders were huge and very juicy. They were packed for just being opened and the staff was really helpful. Elisa was the cashier that took our order and she was excellent and had the biggest smile on her face. This place is better than Cane’s!!!!

So if you are in the Port St. Lucie area and are looking for a fast and delicious meal, consider trying out the new Huey Magoo's restaurant location on St. Lucie Blvd.