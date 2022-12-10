Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next month

If you've been looking for more options to help you save on your grocery bill, you may be interested to learn that a leading discount supermarket chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by 97 from Getty Images/Canva Pro

On January 25, 2023, the leading discount grocery store chain Aldi will be opening its newest South Carolina store location in Bluffton.

The new Aldi store will be located at 1131 Fording Island Road in Bluffton near Aspen Dental and the Beaufort Memorial Express Care and Occupational Health.

Aldi stocks a wide range of items, from fresh produce to household goods. Their no-frills approach also means that customers can find what they need quickly and easily with minimal waiting times in checkout lines.

Customers have come to trust Aldi for its commitment to providing fresh produce and other quality grocery items, as well as essential household items such as paper towels and laundry detergent. Shopping at Aldi is also convenient as the store's layout makes it easy and fast to grab what you need quickly.

When a new discount grocery store like Aldi opens in town, the community benefits in many ways. Not only do residents gain convenient access to affordable groceries, but they also gain access to new jobs and can experience overall economic growth.

So if you happen to be in the Bluffton area and are looking for another way to save money on groceries, consider checking out the new Aldi store on Fording Island Road when it opens later next month.