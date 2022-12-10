Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month

Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.

Photo by Hobi Industri/Pexels/Canva Pro

On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Publix will be opening its newest Georgia grocery store location in Covington.

The new Publix store will be located at 12701 Town Center Drive in Covington near Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders and the Residence Inn by Marriott.

The new Publix store will offer customers competitive prices on their favorite grocery items and provide them with excellent customer service that allows them to shop with confidence. The store offers a wide selection of products, from meats and produce to dairy items like eggs and cheese. This location will also have an on-site pharmacy.

All in all, having a new Publix open in town is sure to be positive for both the current residents and future generations.

So if you happen to live or work in the Covington area and are looking for another option when it comes to buying groceries, consider stopping into the new Publix grocery store on Town Center Drive when it opens later next month.