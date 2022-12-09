Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand opening

A famous store chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about giveaways and other details about the grand opening event.

Photo by Juanmonino/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 22, 2022, the famous convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz will open its newest Pennsylvania location in Ellwood City.

The new Sheetz will be located at 14 5th Street in Ellwood City near McDonald's and Arc Realty.

According to an event announcement on the company's Facebook page, the grand opening event will be held on December 22, 2022 from 9 am to 11 am.

If you are in the area, you may be interested to know that Sheetz will be giving away some great incentives during the grand opening event for customers who stop by.

For example, one customer will win "Sheetz for a Year" which consists of a $2,500 Sheetz Z-Card. Two additional customers will win Z-Cards worth $250.

You can enter the drawing at the new Sheetz location on December 12 during the grand opening event from 9 am to 11 am. However, you should know that the $250 gift card drawings will be held at 10:15 am and 10:30 am, so you may want to show up early if you want to get in the drawing.

The drawing for the $2,500 "Sheetz for a Year" grand prize will be held at 11 am according to the company's event announcement.

In addition, according to the company's event page on Facebook, customers who bring a non-perishable food item to the grand opening to donate will receive a reusable Sheetz shopping bag. All collected food items will be donated to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.