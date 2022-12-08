Wayne, NJ

Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey

Kristen Walters

A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAniM_0jbzG9YM00
Photo byJoshua Resnick/Canva Pro

On Friday, December 9, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will open its newest New Jersey location in Wayne.

The new Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant will be located at 57 Route 23 in Wayne near Petsmart and the West Belt Plaza.

Dave's Hot Chicken is known for their hot chicken sandwiches and tenders served with your choice of side. Sides include fries, cheese fries, mac & cheese, and kale slaw. If you're looking for a sweet treat to go along with your meal, give one of their milkshakes a try. You can view the full menu here.

While the restaurant doesn't officially open to the public until Friday, December 9, it appears some customers were given early access through a special event to try out the new restaurant before its grand opening.

Here's what one local patron named Anjelica had to say about the new Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant in a recent Google review:

The atmosphere is electric in here. I was able to be there first for an event and let me tell you it was amazing. Beautiful inside and the smell is so divine. Immediately greeted with a smile and joy. They are quick and honestly this is new for me. I know it will be busy sadly when it does open but it will be packed. Amazing!!

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business or organization featured in this story. Read personal stories from Kristen Walters here on Medium.

