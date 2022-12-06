Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month

A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Ciricvelibor/Getty Images/Canva Pro

This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.

The first new Salad and Go restaurant is scheduled to open on December 13, 2022, and will be located at 5540 Southeast 15th Street in Del City near Boost Mobile and the Gulf fueling station.

The second Salad and Go location will be opening in Edmond on December 20, 2022. It will be located at 16450 North Western Avenue in Edmond near Natural Grocers and Firestone Complete Auto Care.

The Salad and Go chain is on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food more convenient and affordable. The chain currently has dozens of locations throughout Arizona and Texas. They are now expanding into Oklahoma.

Once the two new restaurant locations open, there will be four Salad and Go locations in Oklahoma.

Their menu consists of a wide array of fresh salads, wraps, soups, and breakfast burritos. The restaurant also serves cold brew coffee, lemonade, and iced tea.

So, if you happen to live or work near Del City or Edmond, and you're looking for a fast meal that is fast, healthy, and fresh, consider stopping into one of the new Salad and Go locations when they open later this month.