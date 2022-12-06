Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina

A popular grocery store chain just opened another new supermarket location last week in South Carolina. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Dotshock/Canva Pro

Last week on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the major supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina grocery store location in Myrtle Beach.

The new Publix store is located at 955 Wood Duck Drive in the Coventry Marketplace near the South Strand Medical Center.

Publix is a well-known chain of supermarkets located primarily in the southeastern United States. The store chain has built a reputation for exceptional customer service. The stores are typically clean, well-organized, and offer an impressive variety of products ranging from fresh produce to prepared foods.

So far, feedback for the new Publix supermarket in Myrtle Beach has been largely positive.

Here's what one local shopper named Sandy had to say about the new Publix store in a recent Google review:

Went today for the grand opening. WOW! A beautiful and immaculate store. This is how a grand opening is done right! The employees were the best I’ve ever seen..so helpful, and genuinely happy and willing to go out of their way for you. An amazing experience

So if you happen to live or work in the Myrle Beach area, consider stopping in at the new Publix grocery store on Wood Duck Drive to check it out for yourself.