Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this week

A popular restaurant chain that is known for its crispy chicken tenders and mac & cheese will be opening another new location in Louisiana this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Tonelson/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open its newest Louisiana restaurant location in New Orleans.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be located at 1200 Poydras Street near the Hyatt Regency hotel and Catty Car Corner.

According to the company's website, this new location will be open from 6:30 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A has grown in popularity in recent years because of its famous chicken meals, which include chicken sandwiches, tender strips, nuggets, wraps, salads, and breakfast biscuits. Patrons also enjoy popular sides such as mac and cheese, waffle fries, and shakes.

You can view Chick-fil-A's full menu on their website.

The popular chain now has more than 2,600 restaurant locations across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

The new Chick-fil-A promises to bring good times and lasting memories to all its guests with fast, courteous service and quality ingredients. They always strive to provide an enjoyable experience that extends beyond just good food.

So if you happen to be in the New Orleans area, consider stopping into the new Chick-fil-A location on Poydras Street when it opens later this week.