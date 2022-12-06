Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next month

Kristen Walters

A major supermarket chain just announced that it plans to open two new grocery store locations in Michigan next month. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pve0Q_0jZU7Zsg00
Photo bySDI Productions/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On January 26, 2023, the popular grocery store chain Meijer will open two new grocery store locations.

One of the stores will be located in Orion Township. The other will be opening in Macomb Township.

According to information on the company's website, these two new grocery stores were designed to be "a new type of Meijer store focused on simplifying the customer shopping experience."

The new Meijer locations will include everything that customers of the chain have come to expect from the company, including a wide selection of fresh produce, a meat counter with in-store meat cutters, a full-service deli, a bakery with cake decorators on staff, pet products, baby items, and more.

In addition to all of the standard features that shoppers have come to expect from the Meijer brand, these new locations will also include enhanced parking to maximize spaces near the doors and an on-site pharmacy.

The company's press release also mentioned that the new stores would feature more local brands, such as Zingerman's cinnamon rolls, Achatz Pie Company, Buddy's Pizza, and Crispelli's Bakery, which are all Michigan-based companies.

For shoppers who prefer the convenience of buying groceries online, the new Meijer grocery stores will also feature home delivery and grocery pickup.

You can find more information and updates about the new Meijer stores coming to Michigan soon on their website.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business or organization featured in this story. Read personal stories from Kristen Walters here on Medium.

