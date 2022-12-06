Rockledge, FL

Major grocery store chain opening another new store location in Florida this month

Kristen Walters

A major grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Florida this month, giving residents more options when it comes to buying food and other items. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUJWr_0jZIWFKk00
Photo byWallArtOfMio's Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix will be opening its newest Florida supermarket location in Rockledge.

The new Publix grocery store will be located at 1880 US Highway 1 S in Rockledge near Firehouse Subs and The Health Bar.

The new 46,234-square-foot supermarket will include a bakery, an extensive fresh produce section, seafood, a deli, floral department, and more.

People typically enjoy shopping at Publix grocery stores for many reasons, including their commitment to quality customer service, a wide selection of products, and convenient locations.

When a new Publix supermarket opens in town, it brings a variety of benefits to the community. Not only does it provide more job opportunities for local residents, but also an increase in competition that can lead to lower prices and improved services from nearby grocery stores.

To conclude, when a new Publix grocery store opens, it can create positive ripple effects throughout the community by providing employment options and helping with causes that are important to local residents.

So if you happen to be in the Rockledge area, consider stopping into the new Publix grocery store on US Highway 1 S to check it out for yourself.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business or organization featured in this story. Read personal stories from Kristen Walters here on Medium.

