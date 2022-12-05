Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Mississippi

A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country recently opened another new restaurant location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Veselova Elena/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi restaurant location in McComb.

The new Chick-fil-A is located at 106 Edgewood Drive in McComb near the Ashley furniture store, Broma's Deli, and First Bank Edgewood Mall.

So far, reviews from local patrons are mostly positive.

Here's what one local customer named Shelby had to say about the new Chick-fil-A restaurant location in McComb in a recent Google review:

First opening day and we waited in a long line with everyone else, but it was worth it. The service was great (everyone was so nice), my order was correct, & the food was delicious.

Chick-fil-A has made a name for itself in recent years due to the popularity of its chicken sandwiches, tenders, and nuggets. They also have an impressive selection of sides, including waffle fries, macaroni and cheese, and more. You can view the full menu for this location here.

The new McComb Chick-fil-A location is open from 6:30 am to 10 pm Monday through Saturday. The restaurant is not open on Sundays.

So if you happen to live or work in the McComb area, consider stopping by the new Chick-fil-a restaurant location on Edgewood drive the next time you're in the mood for a chicken sandwich, waffle fries, or a milkshake.