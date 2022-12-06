Winner of $1.5 million lottery ticket sold in Maine remains unknown

A winning lottery ticket worth $1.5 million that was sold in Maine has yet to be claimed. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Mehaniq/Canva Pro

One lucky lottery player is about to become a millionaire this holiday season.

Last month a winning Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot lottery ticket worth $1.5 million was sold at a store in Maine. However, the winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize.

The winning ticket with numbers that matched the drawing on November 12, 2022, was sold at the Cigaret Shopper located at 116 Main Street in Madawaska, Maine, according to local sources.

If you or someone you know purchased a ticket from this location for the drawing on November 12th, you should double-check your ticket to see if it matches the winning numbers on the Maine Lottery website.

Lottery winners have one year from the draw date to come forward and claim their prize.

If you discover that you are the holder of a winning ticket, you should sign the back of your ticket immediately. If the ticket is left unsigned, anyone who assumes possession of the ticket can cash it in and claim the prize.

The Maine Lottery recommends storing the ticket in a safe place until you are ready to claim it. Lottery winners can claim prizes over $600 in person by bringing the ticket to the Lottery office in Augusta or by mail or courier.

You can read more about claiming lottery prizes on the Maine Lottery website.

Good luck, everyone!