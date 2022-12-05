Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Arizona

A popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Arizona this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event this weekend.

Photo by Tomeng/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you've been looking for another place to find furniture, holiday gifts, home decor, pet supplies, and more at discounted prices, you may be excited to learn that Big Lots is opening another new store location in Arizona this week.

On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the popular discount retail chain will kick off the grand opening celebration of its newest Arizona store location in Peoria.

The new Big Lots store is located at 24760 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria near Target, Marshalls, and the Downeast Home and Clothing.

According to local sources, the new Big Lots store will give out scratch-off cards to the first 100 shoppers on Saturday (Dec. 10) and Sunday (Dec. 11). The scratch-off cards are all worth different amounts; however, some are worth up to $250.

Big Lots will also be offering discounts and doorbuster deals during its grand opening weekend, according to local reports.

From groceries to toys, home essentials to electronics and apparel, Big Lots has a wide array of options to satisfy any shopping need. Moreover, customers can get incredible deals by taking advantage of their weekly specials, coupons, and frequent sales events.

As a result, shoppers can stock up on much-needed items without breaking their budget.

So, if you happen to be in the Peoria area, consider stopping into the new Big Lots store on Lake Pleasant Parkway for their grand opening event this weekend.