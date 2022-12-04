Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in Iowa this week

A restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations that grew to fame over its chicken tenders, sandwiches, and waffle fries, just opened another new restaurant location in Iowa. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Bhofack2/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Iowa restaurant location in Pella.

The new Chick-fil-A is located at 2771 Goldenrod Drive in Pella near Smash Park and the Covenant Reformed Church.

Their menu features many fan favorites like the classic Chick-fil-A sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich, grilled nuggets, tenders, and waffle fries. The chain also offers innovative seasonal selections as well as catering options.

Chick-fil-A has a reputation for excellent customer service, with friendly staff that is always willing to help out. The chain is known for its commitment to community outreach through charitable events and donations, making it a favorite among families looking for a warm atmosphere where they can enjoy a meal together.

According to the company's website, this Chick-fil-A location will be open until 9 pm Monday through Thursday and until 10 pm on Friday and Saturday. Chick-fil-A restaurants are not open on Sundays.

So if you happen to live or work in the Pella area, consider stopping by the new Chick-fil-A on Goldenrod Drive the next time you have a craving for a delicious chicken sandwich, tenders, or waffle fries.