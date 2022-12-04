Lebanon, PA

Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week

Kristen Walters

The opening of new discount grocery stores can have tremendous benefits for a community, including access to more affordable food and general economic growth. That's why we're excited to report that the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market chain will be opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week. Read on to learn more.

Photo bySDI Productions/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular discount grocery store chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will open its newest Pennsylvania supermarket location in Lebanon.

The new Grocery Outlet store will be located at 1301 Quentin Road in Lebanon near Kohl's Department store and Harbor Freight Tools.

The first 100 shoppers to enter the new store on opening day will get a mystery gift card. The gift cards are worth various amounts, ranging from $5 to $500. The store will also be handing out free reusable shopping bags.

According to local reports, Grocery Outlet is hosting a raffle to give local shoppers a chance to win $1,000 in groceries. Entries will be collected on the store's website from November 28,20,22 through January 5, 2023.

So, if you happen to be in the Lebanon area, consider stopping out at the new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market on Quentin Road once it officially opens on December 8.

The new Grocery Outlet store will be open from 7 am to 9 pm daily.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business or organization featured in this story. Read personal stories from Kristen Walters here on Medium.

