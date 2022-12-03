Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in South Dakota next week

Having more grocery stores in an area can have a tremendous benefit to the community. That's why we're excited to report that a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new store location in South Dakota next week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Bill Oxford/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the discount grocery store chain Aldi, which has a reputation for its low prices, will open its newest South Dakota store location in Sioux Falls.

The new Aldi store will be located at 4201 W. 61st Street in Sioux Falls, not far from the Walmart Supercenter and the University of South Dakota campus.

The grand opening event is set to begin at 8:30 am on December 8. Shoppers who stop by the new store on opening day are also in for a treat. According to Aldi's website, they plan to give out "mystery" gift cards to the first 100 shoppers in various amounts, with some worth as much as $100.

The store will also be giving out shopping totes on opening day (while supplies last.)

However, if you can't make it to the grand opening event on Thursday, you still can win a $500 Aldi gift card if you stop in and enter their grand opening raffle between December 8-11, 2022.

So if you are in the Sioux Falls area, consider stopping into the new Aldi grocery store on 61st Street when it opens next week.