Major supermarket chain opening another new store location in Florida next week

A major grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Florida next week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Matheus Cenali/Pexels/Canva Pro

A new grocery store can bring a lot of benefits to the community. It can create jobs, bring in tax additional revenue, and attract new businesses and residents.

A new grocery store can also improve the quality of life for residents by providing them with convenient access to fresh fruits, vegetables, and other healthy foods.

That's why we're excited to report that on Thursday, December 8, 2022, the major supermarket chain Publix will be opening its newest Florida store location in Orlando.

The new Publix Supermarket will be located at 11055 Daryl Carter Parkway in Orlando at the Town Center at O-Town West.

The new 48,387 square-foot Publix grocery store will have everything that shoppers have come to expect from the chain, such as a bakery, deli, and seafood department. The store will also feature a pharmacy, a floral section, and a large assortment of fresh produce.

Many people enjoy shopping at Publix grocery stores because they offer quality products at competitive prices. Additionally, customers can order groceries online for curbside pickup, which makes the process even more convenient.

So, if you happen to live or work in the Orlando area, consider stopping into the new Publix grocery store in the Town Center at O-Town West to check it out for yourself.