Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week

A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by AnapolisStudios/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Ohio restaurant location in Springfield.

The new Chick-fil-A is located at 1740 N. Bechtle Avenue in Springfield near Texas Roadhouse and Roosters Chicken Wings.

The new Springfield Chick-fil-A location is open from 6:30 to 10 pm Monday through Saturday but is not open on Sundays.

So far, feedback from local customers seems to be positive, with the new restaurant earning 20 five-star reviews on Google after being open for just two days.

Here's what one local customer named Candice had to say about the new Chick-fil-A restaurant location in Springfield in a recent Google review:

We went during the lunch hour on their grand opening, and everything ran smoothly from my perspective. Friendly service, delicious food, and a clean atmosphere. It seemed a bit overwhelming at first seeing how many people were in the drive thru and in the lobby, but finding parking was easy, and our food came out in a timely manner. I was very pleased!

So, if you happen to live or work in the Springfield area, consider stopping into the new Chick-fil-A restaurant on N. Bechtle Avenue to try it out for yourself.