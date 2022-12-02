Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new store in Missouri this week

Getting a new grocery store in town is always a positive event for any community. It gives local shoppers another option for buying food that may be closer to home. It also helps to keep prices competitive. That's why we're excited to let you know that a popular discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store in Missouri this week.

Photo by 97 from Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular discount supermarket chain Aldi will be opening its newest Missouri store location in Rolla.

The new Aldi grocery store will be located at 500 Highway 72 West in Rolla near Legends Bank and Autozone Auto Parts.

According to the company's website, the first one hundred customers on opening day (December 8) will get a free goodie bag filled with Aldi goodies.

The store will also be hosting a "sneak peek" of the new store on December 7.

The new Aldi store will be open from 9 am to 8 pm daily, according to the company's website.

Aldi is known for having great deals and discounts on a large variety of food items and household essentials, including fresh produce, canned goods, and pantry items.

So, if you happen to live or work in the Rolla area, consider stopping by the new Aldi store on Highway 72 next week to take advantage of their giveaways and everyday discounts.