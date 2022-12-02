$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey store

Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in New Jersey on Thursday just because a multi-millionaire and thousands of additional players won smaller prizes from the drawing. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Mehaniq/Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, a winning ticket that matched all six numbers drawn for the Pick-6 with Double Play game was sold at a store in New Jersey.

According to information on the New Jersey Lottery's website, the store that sold the winning ticket worth $3.7 million on Thursday is the Borinquen Corner Deli & Grocery located 1063 West Side Avenue in Jersey City.

If you happened to purchase a lotto ticket at this location on Thursday, you may want to double check your numbers.

The winning numbers were: 08, 23, 24, 32, 46.

However, even if you didn't match all six numbers, there were other tickets that matched five of the numbers and are also eligible for cash prizes of varying amounts depending on whether they included a 3x multiplier which is randomly generated for each ticket.

According the the New Jersey Lottery, an additional 5,518 players are also eligible for smaller cash prizes from this drawing depending on how many numbers were matched.

So be sure to check you tickets if you played the Pick-6 game on Thursday night from any New Jersey location.

If you are unsure of the value of your ticket, you can always check your numbers using the Ticket Checker tool on the New Jersey Lottery website.

Good luck everyone!