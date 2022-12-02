Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this week

If you've been looking for more options for saving on holiday gifts this year, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Georgia this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Slobo/Getty Images/Canva Pro

This week, the popular discount retail chain Burlington will be opening its newest Georgia store location in Stone Mountain.

The new Burlington store will be located at 5064 Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain near Autozone Auto Parts and the James R. Hallford Stadium.

So far, feedback from local customers is largely mixed.

Here's what one local shopper named Bidur had to say about the brand-new Burlington store in a recent Google review:

Not enough Suits like coats, and some are under construction.

However, other local shoppers indicated in recent reviews that the store is still in the process of fully opening and that they are excited for the shop to be fully operational.

Typically, customers enjoy shopping at Burlington stores for a variety of reasons, including the unbeatable selection of clothing, products, and prices. They are also known for having exceptional customer service at many locations.

The layout of Burlington stores is generally easy to navigate, making it simple to find exactly what you're looking for without feeling overwhelmed. Plus, the generous return policy makes it easy to shop with confidence, knowing that there won't be any surprises when you get home.

So, if you happen to be in the Stone Mountain area, consider stopping into the new Burlington store on Memorial Drive and let us know what you think.