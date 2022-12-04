Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this month

Having more options for saving money on your grocery bill is always good. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Michigan this month to help you do just that. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Baona/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the major discount grocery store chain Aldi will open another new Michigan store in Hudsonville.

The new Aldi grocery store will be located at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Quincy Street near the Meijer Express Gas Station and the Arbor Financial Credit Union.

According to the company's website, the grand opening event is scheduled to start at 8:30 am on December 15. The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the first hundred customers to enter the store that morning will be given Aldi's famous "Golden Ticket," which could be worth up to $100.

Early shoppers will also be rewarded with free goodie bags filled with various Aldi items.

In addition to the grand opening day giveaways, this Aldi location will also be holding a raffle. Shoppers who enter at the store between December 15-18 could win a $500 Aldi gift card.

So if you happen to be in the Hudsonville area, consider stopping into the new Aldi grocery store when it opens later this month to check out their deals and discounts on food, pantry items, and household essentials.