Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week

A famous restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations in over 47 states recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Pennsylvania restaurant location in Bridgeville.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant is located at 1025 Washington Pike in Bridgeville near The Home Depot and Chuck E. Cheese.

This Chick-fil-A location is open from 6:30 am to 10 pm, according to the company's website. Chick-fil-A restaurants are not open on Sundays.

The restaurant chain has grown in popularity in recent years due to its juicy chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes. You can view their full menu here.

In addition to dining-in and drive-thru services, Chick-fil-A also offers online ordering, catering, and delivery.

So far, feedback on the new Chick-fil-A location has been largely positive.

Here's what one local customer named Gabs had to say about the new Chick-fil-A restaurant location in Bridgeville in a recent Google review:

The service for opening day was fantastic. They managed traffic well, handled issues quickly, and the food runners were polite and quick. They were thorough and speedy. The food was fresh and quality. Very excited to come back!

So if you happen to live or work in the Bridgeville area, consider stopping in the new Chick-fil-A location on Washington Pike.