Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this month

It's never a bad thing to have more options when it comes to grocery shopping. This month, a popular supermarket chain will be opening another brand-new store location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Monkey Business Images/Canva Pro

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix will host the grand opening of its newest Tennessee store location in Lebanon.

The new Publix supermarket will be located at 445 Highway 109 in Lebanon at the Hickory Ridge Shopping Center near the Quality Inn and Waffle House.

The new 48,387-square-foot store will offer everything shoppers have come to expect from Publix grocery stores, including a large assortment of fresh produce, a bakery, a deli, a meat counter, a seafood section, and more.

Publix grocery stores are popular among customers for a variety of reasons. For starters, their customer service is renowned, with friendly and helpful staff providing assistance throughout the store.

Additionally, Publix offers an array of services that make shopping more enjoyable for customers – such as ready-made meals, online ordering, and delivery options – that help make life easier and more convenient.

All these factors combine to make Publix a popular choice among shoppers looking for quality products with helpful customer service at competitive prices.

So if you happen to be in the Lebanon area, consider stopping into the new Public supermarket location on Highway 109 when it opens later this month.