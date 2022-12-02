Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this week

A major discount retail store chain will be opening another new location in Florida this week, giving shoppers another option when it comes to holiday shopping on a budget. Read on to learn more.

Photo by alacatr/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the discount retail chain Burlington will open its newest Florida store location in Miami Beach.

The new Burlington store will be located at 1045 5th Street in Miami Beach near Target, Best Buy, and the Vitamin Shoppe.

Burlington is a popular discount retail chain known for providing customers with the latest clothing trends at competitively low prices. Customers can expect to find quality clothing and accessories from renowned brands as well as other home decor items.

During the grand opening weekend, the new store will be offerings some nice perks for shoppers. For example, on Friday (opening day) the store will be hosting a $5 Bonus Card giveaway. Customers can use these bonus cards toward their purchases.

On Saturday, December 3, shoppers can look forward to a Wow! Bucks Giveaway, as well as a reusable tote bag giveaway on Sunday. You can learn more about Burlington's grand opening giveaways on their company's website.

So if you're in the Miami Beach area, consider stopping into the new Burlington store on 5th Street when it opens later this week to take advantage of their grandopening giveaways and perks.