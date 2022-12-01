Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this week

Kristen Walters

One person who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania store this week is about to have a very merry holiday season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PX9MK_0jUBmioR00
Photo byMehaniq/Canva Pro

Earlier this week, a winning lottery ticket worth over $539k was sold to a customer at the Giant Eagle grocery store located on Route 19 in Cranberry Township.

According to local reports, the winning ticket, worth $539,912, came from the Cash 5 for Quick Cash game and the winning numbers were the following: 6-16-26-29-32.

If you happen to be the holder of a winning lottery ticket in Pennsylvania now or in the future, the Pennsylvania Lottery recommends signing the back of your ticket immediately. You should also clearly print your name, address and phone number on the ticket to prevent someone else from cashing it in before you do.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery website, players who win prizes greater than $2,500 can mail their ticket, along with a completed Claim Form (which is available on the PA Lottery website) to the address on the claim form.

Alternatively, you can claim your price in person at the Lottery office located Middletown, PA, which may be preferable when dealing with larger prize amounts.

However, if you win a prize that is less than $2,500, you can simply take your winning ticket to any Pennsylvania Lottery retailer for immediate payment.

Good luck to all the Pennsylvania Lottery players out there and congratulations to whoever wins the $539,912 from the ticket sold in Cranberry earlier this week.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business or organization featured in this story. Read more from Kristen here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lottery# money# business# politics# economy

Comments / 0

Published by

Follow for local business news, grand openings & events.

Pennsylvania State
59033 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Pella, IA

Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in Iowa this week

A restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations that grew to fame over its chicken tenders, sandwiches, and waffle fries, just opened another new restaurant location in Iowa. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
8 comments

Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week

The opening of new discount grocery stores can have tremendous benefits for a community, including access to more affordable food and general economic growth. That's why we're excited to report that the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market chain will be opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
3 comments

Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in South Dakota next week

Having more grocery stores in an area can have a tremendous benefit to the community. That's why we're excited to report that a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new store location in South Dakota next week. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
19 comments

Major supermarket chain opening another new store location in Florida next week

A major grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Florida next week. Read on to learn more. A new grocery store can bring a lot of benefits to the community. It can create jobs, bring in tax additional revenue, and attract new businesses and residents.

Read full story
125 comments
Springfield, OH

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week

A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
10 comments

Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new store in Missouri this week

Getting a new grocery store in town is always a positive event for any community. It gives local shoppers another option for buying food that may be closer to home. It also helps to keep prices competitive. That's why we're excited to let you know that a popular discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store in Missouri this week.

Read full story
28 comments

$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey store

Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in New Jersey on Thursday just because a multi-millionaire and thousands of additional players won smaller prizes from the drawing. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
21 comments

Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this week

If you've been looking for more options for saving on holiday gifts this year, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Georgia this week. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
13 comments

Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this month

Having more options for saving money on your grocery bill is always good. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Michigan this month to help you do just that. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments

Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week

A famous restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations in over 47 states recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Pennsylvania restaurant location in Bridgeville.

Read full story
10 comments

Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this month

It's never a bad thing to have more options when it comes to grocery shopping. This month, a popular supermarket chain will be opening another brand-new store location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
28 comments

Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this week

A major discount retail store chain will be opening another new location in Florida this week, giving shoppers another option when it comes to holiday shopping on a budget. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
3 comments

Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this month

If you've been looking for another place to help you save on your grocery bill, you may be interested to know that later this month, a popular discount grocery store chain will be opening another brand-new supermarket location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments

Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana

A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.

Read full story
4 comments
Brick, NJ

Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New Jersey

If you've been looking for new ways to save on groceries, you may be interested to learn that a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in New Jersey in early December. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
2 comments
Spencer, IA

Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Iowa

A popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the popular retail chain TJ Maxx opened its newest Iowa store location in Spencer.

Read full story
2 comments
Athens, AL

Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in Alabama

A popular store chain that holds multiple world records recently opened another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, November 21, 2022, the convenience store chain Buc-ee's, opened its newest Alabama location in Athens.

Read full story
3 comments

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Texas

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Texas. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, or creamy milkshakes, you may be excited to learn that Chick-fil-A just opened their newest Texas restaurant location in the Flour Bluff area of Corpus Christi on November 17, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments

Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next month

When it comes to grocery shopping, having more options near you is almost always preferred. Luckily, that will soon be the case for some Maryland residents because a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy