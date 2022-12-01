Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this week

One person who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania store this week is about to have a very merry holiday season.

Photo by Mehaniq/Canva Pro

Earlier this week, a winning lottery ticket worth over $539k was sold to a customer at the Giant Eagle grocery store located on Route 19 in Cranberry Township.

According to local reports, the winning ticket, worth $539,912, came from the Cash 5 for Quick Cash game and the winning numbers were the following: 6-16-26-29-32.

If you happen to be the holder of a winning lottery ticket in Pennsylvania now or in the future, the Pennsylvania Lottery recommends signing the back of your ticket immediately. You should also clearly print your name, address and phone number on the ticket to prevent someone else from cashing it in before you do.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery website, players who win prizes greater than $2,500 can mail their ticket, along with a completed Claim Form (which is available on the PA Lottery website) to the address on the claim form.

Alternatively, you can claim your price in person at the Lottery office located Middletown, PA, which may be preferable when dealing with larger prize amounts.

However, if you win a prize that is less than $2,500, you can simply take your winning ticket to any Pennsylvania Lottery retailer for immediate payment.

Good luck to all the Pennsylvania Lottery players out there and congratulations to whoever wins the $539,912 from the ticket sold in Cranberry earlier this week.