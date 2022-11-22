Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana

A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Mphillips007/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant is located at 440 Keyser Avenue in Natchitoches near Starbucks and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

This new location will have an open dining room until 9 pm Monday through Saturday. In addition, the drive-thru will be open until 10 pm. Chick-fil-A locations are not open on Sundays.

If you live in the area and prefer to have food delivered to your home or office, Chick-fil-A offers delivery service through DoorDash.

Chick-fil-A has become famous for its chicken sandwiches, which can be ordered breaded or grilled. The chain also serves chicken tenders, wraps, and salads, along with delicious sides like waffle fries and mac & cheese.

If you're in the mood for something sweet, Chick-fil-A has you covered. You can choose from one of their standard creamy milkshake flavors or a holiday flavor like peppermint chip. They also offer brownies, cookies, frosted coffee, and frosted lemonade. There's sure to be something to satisfy your cravings at Chick-fil-A.

The chain also offers catering for parties and events. Catering orders can be placed through the restaurant's website.

So, if you live or work in the Natchitoches area, consider stopping at the new Chick-fil-A location on Keyser Avenue to try it yourself.