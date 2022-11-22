Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New Jersey

If you've been looking for new ways to save on groceries, you may be interested to learn that a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in New Jersey in early December. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Monkey Business Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular discount supermarket chain Aldi will be holding a grand opening event for its newest New Jersey store location in Brick.

Shoppers can expect to find great deals on groceries, household items, and more.

The new Aldi grocery store will be located at 780 NJ-70 in Brick near the Ocean County Golf Course at Forge Pond. It will be open from 8 am to 8 pm daily.

While the official grand opening event is listed for December 8, the store will be open for a "sneak peek" on Wednesday, December 7, according to the company's website.

Aldi is a discount supermarket chain that is unique in a few ways. For one, Aldi does not carry many name-brand products. Instead, it stocks its shelves with private-label products, which tend to cost less than their name-brand counterparts. This means that Aldi shoppers can save money by buying generic products rather than name-brand items.

For local shoppers looking to save money on their grocery bills, the new Aldi in Brick is definitely worth checking out! If you're interested, be sure to mark your calendar for the grand opening event on December 8.