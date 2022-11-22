Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Iowa

A popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more.

Photo by AWSeebaran/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Earlier this month, the popular retail chain TJ Maxx opened its newest Iowa store location in Spencer.

The new TJ Maxx store is located at 700 11th Street in Spencer near the Walmart Supercenter and Bomgaars.

TJ Maxx stores are known for offering the latest in women's, men's, and kids' fashion at discounted prices. The stores also sell beauty products, toys, shoes, and home decor items.

So far, feedback from local shoppers is largely positive. Here's what one local shopper name Biljana had to say about the new TJ Maxx location in Spencer in a recent Google review:

Really nice store with polite helpful and friendly staff. Doesn’t have area with expensive watches and accessorized like usual T. J Max stores.

Best of all, the new TJ Maxx store in Spencer has opened just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. It's a great place to find the perfect outfit for holiday parties or gifts for nearly everyone on your shopping list.

So, if you happen to live or work in the Spencer area and are looking for a new place to find clothing or gifts at discounted prices, be sure to stop into the new TJ Maxx store on 11th Street to see what they have to offer.