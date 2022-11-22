Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in Alabama

A popular store chain that holds multiple world records recently opened another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Becon/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Monday, November 21, 2022, the convenience store chain Buc-ee's, opened its newest Alabama location in Athens.

Buc-ee's currently holds records for the "world's largest convenience store" and "longest car wash."

The new Buc-ee's convenience store is located at 2328 Lindsay Lane in Athens near the New Hope MB Church and Page's Sod Farm.

While the location that earned the chain the title of "world's largest convenience store" is in Texas, the new Athens location is a whopping 53,470 square feet, compared to the record-holding store in New Braunfels, which expands an impressive 66,335 square feet of retail space.

So far, feedback from local customers has been primarily positive. For example, here's what one local patron named Anna had to say about the new Buc-ee's store location in Athens in a recent Google review:

They carry lots products made especially for their store. Be sure to grab a brisket sandwich, beaver nuggets, and jerky! Staff is friendly and efficient. Everything was remarkably clean for the amount of traffic in and out of there. Can’t wait until the car wash opens!

So if you happen to live, work, or travel near the Athens area, be sure to stop at the new Buc-ee's location on Lindsay Lane.