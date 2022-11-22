Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Texas

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Texas. Read on to learn more.

Photo by AnnapolisStudios/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you're a fan of chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, or creamy milkshakes, you may be excited to learn that Chick-fil-A just opened their newest Texas restaurant location in the Flour Bluff area of Corpus Christi on November 17, 2022.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant is located at 9601 S. Padre Island in Corpus Christi in In The Game Funtrackers and New Life Church South.

So far, feedback from local customers has been mostly positive. For example, here's what one local customer named Katie had to say about the new Chick-fil-A location in Corpus Christi in a recent Google review:

Today was the second day of the Flour Bluffs, Chick-fil-A, grand opening!! School is out for the Thanksgiving break, and we couldn't wait to head your way!! We knew it would be packed. You guys are serving all of Flour Bluff and the Island. Had to be at least 50-60 cars just in the parking lot/drive thru, at 12pm. The staff was on top of every detail. Outside and inside service... Now, to get to the food. HOT, FRESH, & delicious! The kids had chicken bites with sweet tea. While I enjoy a deluxe sandwich and Rootbeer.

So if you happen to be in the Flour Bluffs area and have a craving for a delicious chicken sandwich, tenders, or waffle fries, consider stopping into the new Chick-fil-A location to give them a try.