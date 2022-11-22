Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next month

When it comes to grocery shopping, having more options near you is almost always preferred. Luckily, that will soon be the case for some Maryland residents because a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Oxford/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be opening its newest Maryland location in Abingdon, according to the company's website.

The new Aldi supermarket will be located at 3430 Emmorton Road in Abingdon near HomeGoods and Pizza Boli's.

According to the company's website, Aldi has some great giveaways planned for its grand opening event, which is set to begin at 8 am on December 8.

For example, the discount grocer will give out mystery gift cards to the first 100 customers who enter the store on grand opening day. These gift cards are worth varying amounts up to $100. The store will also be handing out free goodie bags with fun items and reusable shopping totes.

However, if you want to increase your chances of getting these free items, you'll want to get to the store early because qualities are limited to the first one hundred people.

But even if you can't make it to the grand opening event, you still have a chance to enter to win a $500 Aldi gift card by entering the store from December 8-11.

So, if you are in the Abingdon area, plan to stop into the new Aldi store on or after December 8 to take advantage of their grand opening specials.