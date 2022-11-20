Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania

If you've been craving a crispy chicken sandwich or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a famous restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations across the county recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.

Mphilips007/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Pennsylvania location in Philadelphia.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant is located at 404 City Avenue in Philadelphia near TGI Fridays and PNC Bank.

If you're not familiar with the Chick-fil-A restaurant chain, they specialize in chicken sandwiches, which can be ordered breaded or grilled. They also sell wraps, salads, nuggets, waffle fries, shakes, and more.

So far, local customers seem to be pleased with the new Chick-fil-A location. For example, here's what one local patron named Stephon had to say about the new Chick-fil-A restaurant location in Philadelphia in a recent Google review:

Food was delicious! The line moved quickly and the staff is fantastic. There was a bit of a delay to receive my food but THEY JUST OPENED. CUT THEM SOME SLACK. It's a busy area and given the circumstances they did a great job on opening day. I'll definitely be back!

This new Chick-fil-A location also offers online ordering for delivery as well as catering services for events and parties.

So, if you happen to live or work in the Philadelphia area, consider stopping into the new Chick-fil-A restaurant location on City Avenue the next time you're in the mood for a delicious chicken sandwich.